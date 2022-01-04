Arranging Deck Chairs on the Titanic
To the Editor:
While Covid-19, political polarization and race relations may be serious problems, none will have as far reaching effects as climate change. We are currently on a course that will render Earth unable to support human life. Fluctuations in our planet’s climate have occurred in the past, but none of these happened so quickly as the present case. The increase in intensity and occurrence of storms is unprecedented.
Those so-called “scientists” who say this is just a natural cycle are the same people who were paid to say smoking does not cause cancer, football does not result in brain injuries and opioids are not addictive.
Three factors that have a great effect on our climate are rapidly approaching a tipping point where nothing we can do will reverse their progress. The Amazon rain forest is rapidly being destroyed and with it, the ability to absorb carbon dioxide and emit oxygen. The ocean currents which regulate the atmosphere by carrying equatorial heat to northern regions is slowing down. The polar ice is melting resulting in rising ocean levels. If they all melt the ocean will rise over 30 feet! Talk about migrating to higher ground.
Climate change is the 800 lb gorilla in all of our future plans. We should only elect people who are committed to solving the problem of climate change.
Robert J. O’Connor
Littleton, N. H.
