Arsonist in Chief
To the Editor:
If you start a fire, add gasoline, fan the flames and encourage others to do the same, that makes you an arsonist. Rushing in to put out the fire does not make you a hero. You are still an arsonist and should be prosecuted for said crime.
Stephanie Churchill
St. Johnsbury, Vt.
