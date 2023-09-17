Art Is Personal

The recent murals in Littleton and Bethlehem have certainly proved that art is alive and well in our area. They have also reinforced the old saying, “Beauty is in the eye of the beholder.” When my wife sees a rainbow, she sees beauty in the colors and composition. I see rainbows as the result light and the index of refraction of water. Her perception reflects a background as an artist, mine as a science teacher.
Good art requires us to draw upon our past experiences to bring it to life. I went down to Jackson St. to get a close look at the controversial murals. I saw colorful plants and trees. Others have seen political statements and demonic symbols. It all depends on our personal experiences. We all have the right to our opinions, as long as they don’t infringe on the rights of others.
Speaking locally, if you believe an elected official’s personal views interfere with their ability to represent you, don’t vote for their re-election.
