Article 22
To the Editor:
Patricia McDonald ‘s article on Article 22 (published August 15) is a powerful reminder of something that has been missing from so much of what the Vermont Legislature has done in recent sessions. They have passed legislation lacking any measure of proportion and nuance. As a result, their benchmark piece of legislation, Article 22, is being recognized for what it is, a measure crafted by under the guidance of Planned Parenthood that goes far beyond Roe vs. Wade. That was Commissioner McDonald’s assessment.
In addition, the vague language of Article 22 leaves me wondering, aside from abortion, what else are the legislators trying to foist on the public. In the memorable words of Sen. Ginny Lyons, “…it will allow the Supreme Court interpretation, going further, on those things coming up in the future…I think that the article allows for a more expansive look at reproductive liberty…” (April 9, 2019, in Testimony to the House Human Services Committee.)
So, the Legislature is asking you to vote for an extremely vague amendment legalizing not only abortion through all nine months of pregnancy but something beyond abortion. Yet, they would not specify what it is. Article 22 deserves resounding rejection by the voters.
Oh yes! And the language of the proposed amendment protects those ill-defined rights by requiring a higher level scrutiny (i.e. strict scrutiny) than your right to due process of law, your right to trial by jury, your right to free speech and your right vote.
Vote no on Article 22!
Pete Gummere
St Johnsbury, Vt.
