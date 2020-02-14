Article 26 Wastes Tax Dollars
To the Editor:
On March 10, I’m voting “No” on Article 26 and ask you to do the same. Article 26 wants to spend money on a study about what it would cost to replace the services Casella Waste’s NCES landfill is providing to Bethlehem.
First, the Transfer Station Committee, at no cost to the town, is already studying how we’ll handle our waste and recycling needs when the landfill closes. Second, Article 26 wants to take an undetermined amount of money for that study from a reserve fund the town has been adding money to so that we can deal with future waste and recycling.
We need to keep putting money into the Solid Waste Disposal Capital Reserve Fund, not take it out. This year, for example, Article 18 asks voters to add $20,000 more to that reserve fund. I am voting “Yes” on Article 18 to continue to prepare us for a future without Casella’s landfill.
