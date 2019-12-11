As Effective As Senator Sanders
To the Editor:
In the past year I have represented the State of Vermont as well as Senator Sanders has. I have done nothing for Vermont and neither has Senator Sanders! There is one difference between us though: Vermonters have to pay Sanders to do nothing! Suckers!
David Ewertz
East Hardwick, Vt.
