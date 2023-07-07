As the Gardener, So the Garden

Is it true that Vermont’s newly elected U.S. House Representative Becca Balint was recently assigned to the U.S. House Judiciary Committee and its Subcommittees? Did she (in fact) afterward abdicate her former assignment to the Budget Committee, reportedly because she was somehow now overextended with her commitment to the U.S. House Judiciary Committee?
Sometimes the information contained online is not always accurate. Representative Balint’s biography clearly indicates, however, that she trained in education (notably at Harvard) and afterward worked almost exclusively as a Vermont middle school teacher.
It is (by contrast) Representative Balint’s partner — Elizabeth Wohl — who is the high powered attorney (also with credentials from Harvard) whose work history included Downs, Rachlin and Martin, one of Vermont’s most preeminent law firms.
Is it possible that Elizabeth Wohl expects to serve vicariously through her partner’s elective U.S. House office?
