Ashamed of Vt Politicians
To the Editor:
I am a Vermonter through and through and cannot stand these people like Sanders and Leahey that got rich off the hard working Vermonters that paid their salaries and still does!!!!!!
I would really like to learn how we could split the state right up the center so the flatlanders can have the western side and we can have the eastern side where the working people live.
If there is any lawyers or anybody else that knows how this could happen I would love to hear from you.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.