Ashe for Lt. Governor
To the Editor:
Particularly given the unusually serious challenges the State of Vermont and those of us who live here are faced with this election cycle it is very fortunate that we have the opportunity to support the campaign of Vermont Senate President Pro Tempore Tim Ashe for Lieutenant Governor. Tim has amassed a highly impressive array of legislative accomplishments during his lengthy tenure as a State Senator. He is extremely dedicated to his job as a State Senator and so hard working that from what I understand he plans to set aside very little time to campaign for office this election cycle.
Because of having immersed himself so deeply into his work in the Senate there is about no one with a stronger comprehension of the intricacies of Vermont State government, including its’ various agencies and leadership, budgets, and priorities. In a time when many if not most of us are faced with unusually difficult decisions and hardships Vermonters stand to benefit from Tim’s management expertise, as well as his clear ability both to listen to constituents and to share with us his thinking on a vast range of issues and concerns.
Tim Ashe has advanced legislation to permit highly cost effective reimportation of pharmaceutical drugs from Canada, programs supporting those among us who are the most vulnerable, women’s reproductive rights, weatherization investments to keep us warm in winter while also expanding our affordable housing infrastructure. Tim has taken the lead in blocking Governor Phil Scott’s proposed deep cuts to public education, which would have had dire consequences for our future economic vitality as a state. Tim continues to support clean water, lead poisoning abatement, and to find innovative ways to bring about public acquisition of forest land and open spaces that will benefit Vermonters far into the future.
