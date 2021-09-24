Ask Gov Scott to Turn His Back on T.C.I
To the Editor:
My name is JT Dodge, I love Vermont and I love our environment. I believe we should respect this ground and these Green Mountains. I have a family here and I ran for office in 2020, and one of my important campaign planks was that Carbon tax, fees and schemes will hurt the average Vermonter and it will cause an unsustainable rise in the cost of living here. I manage a politically active group on FB called “No Carbon Tax Vermont”. This is a non-partisan collection of Vermonters who may not all believe the same thing, but they all agree carbon taxes and the like will hurt our neighbors and ourselves.
I’d like to explain something that is going to affect us all very negatively, and will not need to go in front of the legislature for approval. I seek to encourage every Vermonter to see how the national and state Carbon Tax lobby have pressed for hurtful and haphazard legislation to meet their lofty goals of changing the climate.
The subject here is the “”Transportation Climate Initiative”” (known as T.C.I, a multi-state cap and trade scheme). Many refer to it as the “”Transportation Climate Initiative” fuel tax”. Those proposing this scheme will laugh, as they do, and then repeat the mantra that this is not a tax. Perhaps technically it’s not a tax, but it is a fee that will grow to meet the ever increasing financial goals of the carbon tax lobby in Montpelier, essentially a black hole.
The Vermont climate caucus has already been heard conceding that Vermont can’t change the climate. They can however change the price of fuel and continuously elevate it until we can’t afford to drive gasoline fueled vehicles. They will raise the price of fuel at the pump intentionally to leverage us to purchase government subsidized electric vehicles.
With the “T.C.I tax” fuel prices directed to inflate to meet VPIRG’s climate goals, the consequence will be that the prices of nearly all goods and services in Vermont will rise. T.C.I will increase the challenges that those of limited means face on a daily basis. Compassion dictates that we share our personal opinions publicly, even though this may be difficult for some.
Soon Governor Phil Scott will be holding a pen and looking at a signature line. Reach out to him and let him know that you don’t want the “T.C.I.” fuel tax. He needs support on this.
New Hampshire’s governor called it what it was as he flatly turned it down and away; he called it a boondoggle.
The money collected will continue to grow as the years go on to meet the legislated cutbacks of fossil fuels. They will take more and more and more; and this will be by design, much like a sugar sweetened beverage type tax, they will attempt to motivate us to buy subsidized electric vehicles that make little sense here in rural Vermont for most.
I’ll add that it has been reported that Vermont is second in the nation for high food prices (Ref.: Numbeo, “Food Prices in United States.” Accessed May 27, 2021.). Tell governor Scott that you respectfully do not support the “”Transportation Climate Initiative”” (fuel tax) as it will make living in rural Vermont even more difficult.”
For the sake of yourself, your family and your neighbors, take this small but important step and ask Governor Scott to turn away from The “Transportation Climate Initiative” tax completely and forever as New Hampshire has done. “T.C.I.” is nothing more than a hurtful tax wrapped in Earth Day paper.
JT Dodge
East Corinth, Vt.
