Asleep at the Wheel
To the Editor:
Our very own Republican Gov Scott is asleep at the wheel again and hasn’t stepped up to the plate to mandate mask wearing and quarantine for high risk out of staters coming into Vt. NY Dem Gov Andrew Cuomo has mandated quarantines for visitors to NY from all high risk states and will levy thousands of dollars in fines for violations. He is protecting his people and refusing to give into the business owners.
Scott is once again showing his colors and preferences for business owners over the people of Vt. In his world money counts, yet he refuses to allow legal sales of pot when millions in tax revenues would come into the state. NOW this money is lost to drug dealers. Will someone please wake this right wing sleepy head up!
Later,
