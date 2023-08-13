Aspirational Speech & (Not So) Plausible Deniability

Donald Trump’s phalanx of defense lawyers argue that his bizarre, unhinged rants over the past several years were “aspirational,” not unlike a kindergartener sharing his hopes and dreams during Circle Time. If his loyal minions misunderstood and wreaked havoc on our beloved republic, that’s their responsibility not his.
I’m sure that Hunter Biden’s defense lawyers will use aspirational speech in his defense. Hunter simply mentioned how much he and his Vice-President dad enjoy each other’s company. If corporate representatives misunderstood and placed him on their Board of Directors, that’s their responsibility not his.
We’ll just have to wait to hear what their respective special counsels report out.
In the meantime, Donald Trump captivates his adoring audiences with “aspirational” threats of retribution and rivetting tales about trying to wash his “beautiful hair” under low pressure, EPA-mandated, shower heads. And President Biden? He’s doing his best to help the victims of fires, floods, and the Republican Party’s culture-war rabies.
I wish us all well, but in particular our competent President and his competent administration.
