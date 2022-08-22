Assault on Taxpayers
Updated: August 23, 2022 @ 1:21 pm
I totally agree with Taylor Cota’s 8/22 Letter to the Editor. I expect many others are outraged by the recent news on WCAX about the State of Vermont paying $100,000 for transgender surgery for a Vermont inmate serving a lengthy sentence (life?) for the murder of his own mother. This inmate is not even eligible for release (and then may not obtain it) until 2032.
This amount will be coming from VT taypayers! I do not want any of my taxes going for this incarcerated person’s procedure. Who in the world made this decision? I have no problem with transgender surgery but unless I am wrong any one seeking this would be paying for it themselves (not sure if insurance covers this). So does one have to break the law, become incarcerated in a VT prison, serve any kind of sentence, in order to get this surgery?
Where in the “budget” is this money coming from? General fund or Department of Corrections? If the State has this kind of appropriation in either budget then clearly too much of taxpayers money is going towards supporting state services.
I worked within the Vt. Department of Corrections for many years and some decisions were difficult to comprehend but clearly this is the most absurd! This decision needs to be reversed and hopefully by this time enough dissent has been noted for Governor Scott and whoever else has the authority to stop it now.
Linda G. Shambo
Barre, Vt.
