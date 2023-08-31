I appreciate Ms. Marion Mohri accurately quoting my recent column on income inequality.
She raises the more difficult question of assessing wealth inequality, which I did not address.
President Reagan’s 1980 Platform included this: “The widespread distribution of private property ownership is the cornerstone of American liberty. Without it neither our free enterprise system nor our republican form of government could long endure… The next Republican Administration will not only protect the cherished human right of property ownership, but will also work to help millions of Americans - particularly those from disadvantaged groups - to share in the ownership of the wealth of their nation.”
I authored that plank at the 1980 Republican convention, but alas, the Reagan administration didn’t do anything to advance it, despite two endorsements from President Reagan himself.
