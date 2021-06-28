At First Glance
To the Editor:
At first glance the CR editorial, “Keep Lawmakers Out of Classrooms,” seems like an excellent piece. But something is “missing.” Yes, of course. It’s the word, “Republican!”
The overwhelming opposition to teaching the truth about America’s treatment of African-Americans since 1619 comes from Republicans and Conservatives. The editor correctly mentions Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, Iowa and Idaho as examples of backward States where there are harebrained attempts to prohibit teaching American students an accurate depiction of US History. These “harebrained attempts” are overwhelmingly initiated by “harebrained” Republicans.
Arkansas, Texas, Iowa, and Idaho have enacted laws to prevent teachers from teaching an accurate picture of US history. Oklahoma and Tennessee have done so as well. All six states have a Republican governor and Republican control of their House and Senate.
In Mississippi, Republicans have discussed introducing a similar bill and Republican governor, Tate Reeves, said on June 10th that he’d sign such a bill.
In at least 13 other states, Arizona, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Michigan, Missouri, New Hampshire, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Utah, West Virginia and Wisconsin, Republican legislators have introduced bills that would forbid teaching US history accurately.
Mitch McConnell and 38 other Republicans on Capitol Hill sent a letter to the US Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona (April 30, 2021) urging the elimination of the 1619 Project from the proposed education plan.
A more appropriate title for the editorial would be, “Keep Republican Lawmakers Out Of Classrooms.”
Marion Mohri
Wheelock, Vt.
