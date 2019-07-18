Attorney Declares Vermont Free of Racism!
To the Editor:
This is in response to Deb Bucknam’s opinion piece “The Emperor Has No Clothes.” The piece is little more than a political screed on behalf of the Republican Party in Vermont and it panders to its base. She is in lockstep with Trump’s election strategy.
I applaud the work being done on the State level to identify the roots of racism in Vermont. Lord knows, the Federal Government revels in racial division and incites racist Americans as a way to appeal to its conservative base, so it is up to the states to look more closely at the racial divisions in our communities.
Bucknam outright lies when she writes “The elites… claim to see imaginary racism in their fellow citizens.” Imaginary? Vermont is by no means a deeply racist state, but “imaginary”? Former State Rep. Kiah Morris reported a long campaign of racist harassment directed at her and her family, to the point where she felt she could no longer effectively, or safely, serve her constituents. Tell Ms Morris it was imaginary. A summer camp run by Pact, a California-based adoption organization that runs summer camps on the West and East Coasts, decides to no longer hold summer sessions in Vermont after racial harassment of its campers. Tell them it was imaginary. Black drivers in Vermont are two times more likely to be arrested after a stop than white drivers, and four times more likely to be searched (even though they’re less likely to have contraband). Black drivers are also more likely to be ticketed. [University of Vermont Study using data extrapolated from Vermont police departments. “Driving While Black and Brown in Vermont, January 9, 2017.] Vermont is predominantly white but Vermont has the highest incarceration rate for Black men in the entire country, and the third highest rate for Black adults overall. While only 1.4% of the Vermont population is Black, Black people account for 8.5% of the Vermont prison population. Imaginary arrests? Imaginary incarceration rates? Your imagination runs wild Ms. Bucknam.
Bucknam carefully chooses her words to incite class division among the citizens of Vermont. She describes those who express concern about race in the state as the “cultured class,” whatever that means. I didn’t think Ms. Bucknam – a person with a formal education and a degree in law – would find culture offensive. In truth, she really doesn’t, but she knows how to appeal to the reader’s lower nature. And not only are concerned citizens a cultured class, we are “elites,” the “upper crust,” and “our Betters.” Well, I have no formal college education and I sure as hell don’t represent the “upper crust” (again, whatever that means, but meaning is secondary in Ms. Bucknam’s piece). Oh yes, we are also “contemptuous of most Vermonters.” Hollow words meant to incite class division.
Ms. Bucknam writes that any studies conducted by the state will reach the pre-ordained conclusion that “racist and bigoted Vermonters are everywhere.” Hyperbole is the tried-and-true way to render meaningful dialogue meaningless.
She adds that “Of course, very few of us have ever seen any of these scurrilous folk…” Tell me Attorney Bucknam, what do racists look like? You’ve never ever seen one? Do they wear placards declaring themselves racist? Do they have unusual appendages? Oh, yes, sometimes they are obvious: they announce it proudly on their skin or declare it in tweets or behind a podium on the White House lawn. But how would you otherwise know when you’re standing next to a racist? I think you’re just not looking through the correct lens. It’s difficult to detect racism behind rose-colored glasses.
Yes, Ms. Bucknam, there are other challenges in the State that require our attention, including the opioid crisis, the exodus of people from the state, excessive pension liabilities… . It’s interesting, though, that you find there’s no room to even acknowledge, much less address, racism.
Jeffrey Reel
St. Johnsbury, Vermont
