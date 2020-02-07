ATV Route Expansion In Sutton

To the Editor:

The prominent article in the C-R’s Feb. 4 edition regarding the possible expansion of ATV routes in Sutton was well-timed; drawing the public’s attention to the matter well before Town Meeting Day.

As a rule, I generally avoid political discussions of any sort, but here’s my musings on the subject.

I come from a long line of “lead-foots.” As a kid, I used to lean over my dad’s shoulder as he chauffeured the family around, and when the speedometer crept above the road’s posted speed limit, I’d point it out to him. His usual dead-panned response? “That’s for you!” Translation: speed limits and similarly boring rules didn’t apply to HIM.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.