ATV’s in a World on Fire
To the Editor:
The corrupt process that city executives used to push this horrible travesty was opposed by one brave council member - Julie Raboin. She stood up to the out of town mob that BLRR assembled to bully the residents of Newport that attended. I would hope that she would run for higher office at some point, because she is the only one who puts quality of life above the dubious benefits that the mayor and his minions touted.
What a horrid message this sends to the young of our state regarding climate change.
In Newport we spew CO2 from gas toys while the planet is on fire from climate change.
The Newport slogan, “Genuine by Nature” does not apply to a city that promotes dumps and gas toys.
Nice work.
Bruce Wilkie
Derby Line, Vermont
