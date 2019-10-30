ATV’s in Newport
To the Editor:
Dear readers, On Saturday, October 26, 2019 I watched an ATV drive up Prospect St. in Newport at an excessive speed, pop a wheelie, and fly up the street past St. Mary’s. This ATV has been parked at a residence on Prospect St. for several weeks now and I recognized it right away. I saw some of the owners friends on Main St. shortly after and told them ATV riding isn’t legal yet and one young man went nuts and began yelling at me in front of all the kids and families out for the Halloween event.I walked home.
The ATV returned around 6 pm driving on the city streets that are closed to them. Sunday October 27, 2019 I heard the ATV start up and I looked out and watched it leave the residence and again drive on closed city streets. I called 911 and gave Newport PD the address where the ATV is kept on the front lawn. A while later it returned the same way it left. As of this morning, Monday, October 28, no police have come around. I guess the police will only come after a crash has happened and of course that will be too late. Will he loose control and crash into some children? Will he crash into someones house? Popping wheelies on city streets is dangerous. Please don’t expect any enforcement of ATV’s in Newport. If somebody is being reckless in your neighborhood nobody will come if you call.
Tammi L Poulin
Newport, Vermont
