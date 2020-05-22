ATV’s in Orleans County

Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
Dear Orleans County residents, To quote Judge Judy, “If you don’t like where you live, move”. That’s what I’m doing.
I moved out to Island Pond a few years ago. I rented an apartment that was on the VAST trail to the gas station in town. It sucked. I didn’t like the noise and some days the air quality was too bad to walk to the store. When they announced they were opening to 4 wheelers I moved back to Newport. I didn’t believe I would be happier during open window season than I was during closed window season.
Opening weekend for atv’s in Newport was loud. Not just because of the 4 wheelers either. There’s a fair amount of loud vehicles in Newport anyway but it sure seemed like the big loud trucks and motorcycles came out in full force. That wouldn’t be a problem if they didn’t feel the need to rev their engines as long and hard as they did. I’m moving again.
