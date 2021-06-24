Aug. 2, 1953
To the Editor:
On that Sunday August afternoon sixty-eight years ago in Scale City, “[n]early 1,500 persons attended the first Vermont State Championship Swim Meet held at the Kiwanis Community Pool under the sponsorship of the St. Johnsbury Junior Chamber of Commerce […] and saw the yellow-shirted swimmers from Brown Ledge Camp, Mallets Bay completely dominate the competitions […] with 16-year-old Susan King of Richmond, Va., totaling 13 [points] to capture the women’s championship and 17-year-old Ernest McCoy scoring 13 [points] to grab the men’s championship.” (“1500 Attend Vermont State Swi[m] Meet,” The Caledonian-Record, Mon. Aug. 3, 1953, at p. 3). Scale City’s best showings were turned in by Gerald Bailey of St. Johnsbury who took a second place in the 50-yard senior freestyle and, in diving, by junior men’s division participants James Hayes and Robert Ouellette, who took second and third places, respectively.
Late, well-known St. J. citizens served as key figures on the administrative side of the meet: Bill Stowe was the meet director; Conrad Doyon was the official starter for races; and Don “The Voice of St. Johnsbury” Mullally was behind the microphone with his dulcet tones as the meet announcer. The impressive Kiwanis Pool facility, then in the tenth summer season of operation, provided a perfect venue for that inaugural state meet for the youth and adolescent swimmers and divers from around Vermont.
Christopher E. Ryan
Simi Valley, Calif.
