Avoid Litter, Create Jobs

To the Editor:

Here’s a chance to get a two-fer: if the bottle bill (H.175) in the Vermont Senate passes, not only will it clean up our Vermont roads, but also create more jobs.

The bill would expand the deposit redemption to include water and wine bottles, as well as all carbonated and noncarbonated drinks, except for dairy products, and soy and almond milk. The redemption would also be increased from 5 cents to 10 cents.

Please contact your Senators (Senator Jane Kitchel and Senator Joe Benning in Caledonia District; Senator Russ Ingalls and Senator Robert Starr in Essex-Orleans District; and Senator Richard Westman in Lamoille District). Either phone the Sergeant at Arms’ office at 802-828-2228 to leave a message, or email: https://legislature.vermont.gov/senate/.

Let’s keep our Vermont roads free of trash!

Bob Hawk

East Hardwick, Vt.

