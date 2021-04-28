Awareness Month
To the Editor:
April is Child Abuse Prevention and Sexual Assault Awareness Month.
Ninety two percent of women in narcotics recovery were sexually abused at some point in their lives, many as children according to a recovery coach I know. Approximately one in ten children are sexually abused according to the National Children’s Alliance. Many wait years before disclosing their abuse. A study by Jory Jewell Jensen, MS, shows that by the time child sexual offenders are first arrested, they committed over 100 individual offenses against multiple victims. Victims know the offender in 80% of the cases of child sexual abuse.
The list of statistics about child sexual abuse is long and shocking. Adults think of offenders as the creepy guy in the alley and warn our children about stranger danger. In reality, abusers inflict trauma not by the violence they inflict, but because of the trust they betray. Given that most offenders are known the victim as an otherwise trusted adult.
Offender behaviors occur in near plain sight. Look for things that seem off but you cannot explain why such as, an adult and child snuggling under a blanket, inappropriate ‘tickling attacks’, adults seeking alone time with a child, or one who is always asking a child for help with various chores in his or her home.
You can help an abused child by really being an adult worthy or their trust. If a child tells you they have been abused, start by believing them. Less than 5% of children falsely report an incident of child sexual abuse. If a child tells you they have been sexually abused, it is 95% likely they are being truthful. Do not promise to keep their secret. As a trusted adult, you have an ethical obligation to report the abuse.
In Vermont, call the Central Intake at 800-649-5285. In New Hampshire, call Central Intake at 800-894-5533. Your call begins the process of healing and justice for the child that trusts you. Often it is difficult to believe that the person accused committed that acts alleged by the child. Sexual predators know if they behave like the creepy guy in the alley they will be caught. They frequently appear polite, non-abusive, and likable. That is how they persuade their victims and other adults their actions are normal and above suspicion.
April is both Child Abuse Prevention Month and Sexual Assault Awareness Month. Sadly, sexual assault is child abuse. Sadly, those crimes are committed by adults the children and their caregivers trust. Happily, children in northern Vermont and New Hampshire have access to children’s advocacy centers that provide specially trained interviewers that allow children to tell their story in a safe, trauma informed way. They can be connected with medical and mental health services to begin healing. The CAC serves as a communication conduit for all those involved in child abuse investigations to come together and ensure child victims receive justice.
It all begins with your call.
Christopher St. Cyr
Executive Director
Caledonia Children’s Advocacy Center
St. Johnsbury, Vt.
