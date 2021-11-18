Bad Faith, Bad Politics
To the Editor:
After months of obstruction by corporate Democrats claiming $3.5 trillion dollars over 10 years, equalling $350 billion annually, was far too much to spend on the American people, the same deficit hawks, other moderate democrats and GOP alike have decided a $768 billion defense bill, for a SINGLE year, seems just about right. $768,000,000,000 for a single year, if this passes the Senate it will be the largest defense bill ever.
What deficit. Let’s translate this, the social spending bill (Build Back Better) as originally proposed would have provided paid family leave for 100’s of millions of Americans, vision and dental for medicare recipients, free community college and universal pre-K and child care, programs that would have massive positive impacts on people’s lives, can be squabbled over and whittled away to nothing. Meanwhile a bill for defense spending, more than double the annual price tag of the social spending gets through the house without any fight and is working its way through the senate now! What a goddamn embarrassment.
Annually, we, the United States spends more than the next 10 countries combined, so to put that in perspective we could cut that defense bill in half and still have the largest military budget in the world by a long shot. Can we really justify $7.68 trillion for the military but not $3.5 trillion for the American people and for the future of the country? OK fine, spend a bunch of money on endless war, forget about the real people that the tax dollars are supposed to help but at least have the gall to look the people in the face and say it’s all a show.
What is happening in Washington with moderate centrist Democrats and the entirety of the GOP is bad faith and just bad politics. If you thought people had lost faith in the system before, pass the Defense spending bill and leave the half baked social spending bill to die and wither on the floor, then see where our democracy goes. Maybe Trump 2024, probably worse.
Evan Carlson
Sutton, Vt.
(1) comment
Sir nothing is free...certainly not community college. Seriously? Where do you think the money to pay for these services would come from?? Think about that....
