Bad Taste
To the Editor:
You recent headline “St. Johnsbury Woman Found Not Guilty of Elks Club Gun Incident” was very misleading. It insinuates that the Elks Club somehow played a role in the incident. For clarification purposes, the Elks Lodge was in no way related to the incident. The incident simply took place in the lower parking lot, which is not headline material. Todd Wellington’s attempt to lure readers with a catchy headline was in poor taste and cast a shadow on a fraternal organization that raises and donates thousands of dollars to local charities every year. In the future he should put a little more thought into his headline choices.
Julie Charron
Danville, Vermont
