Bad Taste In Cartoons
To the Editor:
This will be the first time in 35+ years we haven’t received a daily paper from the C-R. I can no longer put up with your bad taste in cartoons. You have set a bad example to the younger generation. You have shown a complete disrespect for the office of U.S. President. Do I like Trump as a person? No! But I still believe he was the lesser of two evils. He has shook up D.C. and put an end to business-as-usual.
Going forward, who is better? (Joe I can’t remember why I’m here) or angry (two-faced Bernie). Presidents have term limits, sens. and reps. don’t. How much better would D.C. be without Pelosi, Leahy, Schumer, Bernie, shifty, the list goes on.
You weren’t anywhere near as hard on Obama and he was just as bad. Especially with the Biden family Eastern European connection and Hillary’s ploy with the Clinton Foundation.
