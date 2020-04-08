Balance Yoga Studio
To the Editor:
I am a licensed massage therapist who rents a room at the beautiful Balance Yoga Studio in Bethlehem. Even before Balance shut down it’s classes, I made the decision to not see any clients due to the corona virus, following CDC guidelines and recommendations from professional associations in my industry.
At the end of March, I received a call from the manager of Balance, Jaime Platt. She informed me that Sat Nam Foundation (owners of Balance) will waive my room rental fees until such time that I can begin to see clients again.
This was very appreciated and a great example of compassion in business. I also have a business in Florida with two rental leases. That landlord wants all her money, to heck with business closures. A big shout out goes to Jaime and the Sat Nam Foundation for their help!
