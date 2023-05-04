Ban Assault Weapons
To the Editor:
To the Editor:
In America’s most recent mass shooting (when this was written) a man killed five of his neighbors and wounded several others after they asked him to stop shooting his gun at 11:00 at night. Less than a month earlier a gunman killed five people and wounded eight others at a bank in Louisville, Kentucky. As has become tragically common, the killer used an AR-15 style rifle. These and other military-grade weapons have just one purpose — killing human beings as rapidly and ferociously as possible. Yet they can be purchased with almost no restrictions.
A Kaiser Family Foundation survey showed that one in five adults has a family member who has been killed by a gun. And that over half of adults have been directly affected by an incident involving a gun — such as themselves or family members witnessing a shooting, being threatened with a gun, or being injured or killed by a gun.
Guns have become the leading cause of childhood deaths. More than disease, malnutrition, or accidents. That’s because America is the only country on Earth that has more guns than people.
This insanity is a national disgrace. Please demand your members of Congress to listen to their actual constituents – Americans of all political persuasions overwhelmingly support regulating military grade weapons – not the gun industry, their shills in the NRA, or the gun-cult fringe – and ban assault weapons!
Steve Gehlert
West Newbury, Vt.
