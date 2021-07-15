Bandstand Dedicated
To the Editor:
At the beginning of the 1950s in Scale City, the two town bandstands (one located at Depot Square Park and the second at Courthouse Park, respectively) were coming to the end of functional and safe usage. In autumn 1951, the paper of record reported that “[r]emoval of the bandstand on Depot [S]quare [P]ark at the intersection of Eastern [A]venue and Railroad [S]treet was started this morning [(Wednesday November 21, 1951)] by Village employees to make room for a Christmas Nativity scene to be sponsored by the St. Johnsbury Chamber of Commerce.” (“Remove Bandstand For Nativity Scene 62-Year-Old Structure Being Demolished By Village Crew,” The Caledonian-Record, Wed. Nov. 21, 1951, at p. 1). Four months later, the end came for the bandstand in Courthouse Park as “Municipal Manager Charles S. Sumner reported this morning [Monday March 24, 1952] that all arrangements were made to tear down the bandstand [(this afternoon)] which is in exceptionally poor repair and has been damaged by the heavy snow of winter. Sumner said the structure in its present state constitutes a menace to children playing in the park.” (“Removing Band Stand,” The Caledonian-Record, Mon. Mar. 24, 1952, at p. 8).
Most immediately impacted was the St. Johnsbury Town Band as the group began offering the annual outdoor summer concert series at Summer Street School in summer 1952. (“Band Opens 122nd Season June 1 Concerts Will Be Given On Summer Street Common; [J. Leo] Messier Will Direct,” The Caledonian-Record, Wed. May 14, 1952, at p. 8). The following three summer concert seasons held the Town Band performing primarily at the grounds of St. Johnsbury Trade School/St. Johnsbury Junior High School.
The solution to a permanent outdoor band venue occurred on Town Meeting Day 1956 as St. Johnsbury voters appropriated $3,000 for the construction of a new bandstand. (“Taxes Increased 63 Cents; Tuition Hike, Hospital And New Band Stand Win Easily,” The Caledonian-Record, Wed. Mar. 7, 1956, at p. 1). St. Johnsbury resident C. John Corbett was awarded the construction contract and the project moved apace in summer 1956. Monday night August 27, 1956 held the final concert of the summer season for St. Johnsbury Town Band along with the formal dedication of the new bandstand. Town Selectboard Chairman John A. Swainbank offered the address at the dedication and he noted the “attractive design of the structure […] the result […] of exhaustive study by the members of the committee, the builder and the director and musicians of the band. It was built to harmonize with New England architecture and especially with the Court House near-by.” (“New Bandstand Is Dedicated,” The Caledonian-Record, Tues. Aug. 28, 1956, at p. 4). A memorable evening for the venerable St. Johnsbury Town Band sixty-five years ago this summer.
Christopher E. Ryan
Simi Valley, Calif.
