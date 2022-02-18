Banned Books & Speaking Up
To the Editor:
Bravo! The Caledonian-Record has done it yet again! The February 11th Guest Opinion column by David Martin of Lyndonville was fantastic!
More often than not, we tend to get all wrapped up in our own daily goings-on; which serves to direct one’s attention inward and away from the larger outer picture. Mr. Martin’s concerns are real and his wake-up call resembles a well-aimed poke in the ribs.
Think the Holocaust never happened? Let me walk you back about 50 years to share a couple of firsthand experiences which were so far removed from the life of a ME farm girl, blessed with a prep school education, that I clearly remember to this very day my reactions of wide-eyed disbelief.
In the course of my employment as a Front Desk Clerk at a small waterfront hotel, I met an elderly Jewish doctor from NJ whose arm bore the serial number of a person chosen for forced labor while a prisoner in one of the German concentration camps.
My next encounter was with Hermann, a retired chemical engineer whose family members were upper class Jews. When Nazi soldiers came to their home, the housekeeper distracted them long enough for Hermann to slip out the back door carrying little more than a few pieces of silverware and his mother’s candlesticks. He somehow managed to make his way to Portugal, then Brunswick, GA and ultimately settled in New York City. Hermann’s parents and sister were shipped to the death camps and he never saw them again.
Mr. Martin’s article also mentioned the Nazis having engaged in the burning of banned books. Should anyone be desirous of a more in-depth examination of this subject, I suggest the reader acquaint themselves with Ray Bradbury’s “Fahrenheit 451” ( - The temperature at which book paper catches fire and burns…).
For the most part, we who reside in northern NH and the Northeast Kingdom
live a somewhat charmed existence. We have yet to be inundated with all of the many ills visited upon those in more metropolitan areas.
Perhaps it is because of this advantage we are lulled into a false sense of security; thinking that banned books and the like are issues about which we need not really concern ourselves. I, for one, beg to differ.
Many years ago, while fully immersed in a CHASE family genealogical research project, I had occasion to look for a book by Ann Eliza Young: “Wife No. 19, or The Story of a Life in Bondage; Being a Complete Expose’ of Mormonism, and Revealing the Sorrows, Sacrifices and Suffering of Women in Polygamy,” Dustin, Gilman & Co., Hartford, CT, 1876.
Lo and behold, I found a copy of it at the Bethlehem Public Library. Mrs. Muriel Brown, the highly respected and much loved former librarian had previously been asked to remove this volume from the library shelves by individuals whom she supposed to be members of the (LDS) church. The petitioners were advised that she would be disinclined to honor their request.
In the interest of full disclosure, it should be noted that two of my cousins, Lucy Bigelow (1830 - 1905) and Mary Jane Bigelow (1827 - 1868), were among the Mormon leader Brigham Young’s many wives.
Add to this Youngs having entered into a business partnership with another of my cousins, Isaac Chase (1791 - 1861), leading to the formation of the Chase/Young Mill, which stands to this day in the Liberty Park section of Salt Lake City, UT.
It is imperative that we all be on the lookout for challenges to our individual freedoms - whether it is on a national level or more localized, in the form of self-appointed arbiters of the “right” books and so on.
In closing, it was Winston Churchill who once said, “A state of society where men may not speak their minds cannot long endure.”
Roberta Chase
Littleton, N. H.
