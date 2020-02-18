Barnet-McIndoe vote
To the Editor:
I completely support Cindy Ruggles recent letter about current Barnet vote!! What is not said is this: “Vermont is increasingly becoming home to a great number of very wealthy elite liberals with high (multi million dollar) net worth and low incomes! This means that these individuals actually pay little to NO property tax and many millionaires even get free health care! Much of their land is in current use and their homestead property tax is based on their income (not their net worth)! Therefore the burden of the taxes are actually forced upon the middle class workers of Barnet!!!
Yes!!!! It is a selfish and hypocritical, but legal system that is currently in place! The average Vermonter is actually unaware of just how many freeloader millionaires in Vermont are getting this free ride on the backs of middle income earners! There is no incentive for many voters to control costs because the tax bill is actually paid by non homestead property owners and moderate to high income (not usually wealthy) taxpayers…
As a financial adviser, I see this everyday!!! My tax professional can tell many stories of the millionaire with low income, paying nothing to live in Vermont; while the struggling couple with zero savings earning combined incomes of $75k paying triple the taxes on their double wide prefab home and health insurance!!!
