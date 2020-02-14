Barnet Town Clerk’s Office

Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
The Town of Barnet has been in a quandary lately over what to do with the Town Clerk’s office. There is a vote coming up soon between a new construction or renovation. The people for McIndoe Academy are very passionate about restoring and utilizing the building for municipal office and community center. The people for the new construction are very passionate about spending taxpayer money in a fiscally responsible manner while still providing a functional new workspace for the Town Clerk’s office.
The goal is to find a new location for the town office as the current location doesn’t meet the current building requirements. The goal is not to renovate a historical building at the taxpayer’s expense. Why saddle the taxpayers with the renovations and maintenance of an 8000 square foot building when less than half of that is all that’s needed for the purpose? Why make the town a landlord of a venue for weddings, potluck suppers and other events? This will bring on a “real community spirit”? We only need a town clerk’s office.
My roots are not in Barnet, but I have lived here for the past 30 years. This is what I have seen or experienced at one time or another for community spirit: potluck suppers, wild game dinners and breakfasts at the Barnet Congregational Church; senior meal site at the West Barnet Presbyterian Church twice a week; silent auctions and Fourth of July Chicken BBQs at the Back Center Road Presbyterian Church (they also have an underutilized building perfect for events); fire department’s BBQs, boat parades, fire works and musical entertainment at Harvey Lake; holiday bazaars in the school’s gymnasium; pancake breakfasts and cribbage tournaments (every Tuesday night) at the Grange Hall; annual Mile Long CommunityYard Sales; arts and crafts and movie-going events for children at the library, plus there is an underutilized fire station complete with kitchen and restrooms. The Town of Barnet does not need to acquire more real estate for entertaining.
