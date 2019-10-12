Barnet Town Clerk’s Office
To the Editor:
Rebecca Boardman’s recent letter-to-the-editor (Oct. 8) in re: Barnet Town Clerk’s offices hit the nail on the head. She wrote that the town is “in the process of determining what should happen with the town clerk’s office.” “In the process” is key. We are ill-prepared to take a vote on the one option—McIndoes. Had thorough investigations been made of other sites and buildings, the voters could have discussed choices at the recent forums. Instead, the same questions asked about site and building options by public meeting attendees in July 2017, December 2017 and again in August and September of 2019, two years later, are still unanswered. When one votes, one chooses from among a number of well-documented and researched choices. The selectboard agreed. On September 23, the selectboard determined that options needed further investigation before a vote could take place.
Barnet taxpayers and voters deserve answers to their persistent questions. What about the land we already own adjacent to the fire station; what about building an addition to the fire station; what about remodeling the present offices; what about the land near the town garage; what consideration should be given to the 4.5-acre parcel of land at the Barnet School? There have been just as many unanswered and evidently unanswerable questions posed regarding the McIndoes option.
We deserve to have options explored in depth, ruled in or out. We deserve other options and cost estimates than that for a 5,400 square foot town clerk’s building—about 2,700 square feet larger than Vermont town clerk’s offices built or remodeled for that purpose in towns of similar size during the past decade.
Ms. Boardman suggests we need a place for town meetings. We already have the school and the under-utilized fire station meeting places. Second floor polling? That is “frowned upon” by the Secretary of State’s Office and, having spoken with the Town Clerk in Chester, Vermont, Vermont’s only second floor polling station, it may not be a good idea. Receptions, family reunions, performance space? Should the town really engage in the business of venue management and rental?
We are undergoing reappraisal now. It has been predicted that the grand list valuation will go down. Therefore, everyone’s taxes will rise even without consideration of the impact of a $1.9 million+ project. Can we really afford this? Those reappraisal figures will not be available until April.
Ms. Boardman bemoans the existence of and impact of a “small group” of individuals who “distrust” the work of the Building Committee. I am aware of nearly 100 persons in the “small [and growing] group.” They are not “distrusting” but they are asking reasonable questions on behalf of the citizenry. They believe the work of the current Building Committee is incomplete.
I disagree with Ms. Boardman’s premise that the “small group” is “effectively denying [the voters] an opportunity to vote in a timely way.” In fact, I appreciate that the selectboard responded to public opinion by postponing the date of the vote. The board considered and agreed with the citizens’ request that the Town provide the time necessary to launch a thoroughly researched explanation of need(s), location options, costs, drawbacks and assets, viability of and the tax impact of any viable options.
Kathleen Monroe
West Barnet, Vermont
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.