Barnet Town Offices
To the Editor:
Many of us Barnet residents would like to see a less expensive option for new town offices.
It would seem that an addition to the fire station could be built for what we have in our reserve account. The station already has the infrastructure needed: a perfect meeting room, break room and kitchen, plus an enormous grand meeting room if needed, with the trucks rolled out.
As for the McIndoes Academy, it would be a perfect restoration project for the Barnet Historical Society or a regional historical association. We noticed there were many cars from NH and MA as well as VT at the historical society meeting when the architect’s plans were rolled out. There are more $ out there for an historical preservation project involving three states than just local town offices.
Maybe the Barnet Historical Society could sell the Goodwillie House for start-up funds. That building is really after all a rather common looking cape in a nice residential setting.
Thank you members of the board of selectmen and building committee for keeping an open mind on this topic,
signed Barnet registered voters,
Sarah L. Cook and John E. Cook
Barnet, Vermont
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.