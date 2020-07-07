Barnies Market

To the Editor:

The situation in this world has become unpredictable all over the globe, but especially in our own back yards of Vermont with many small businesses being affected, some by the virus, some by economics and some by the default of those owning the building by putting it up for auction.

Times are EXTREMELY HARD these days, especially for the small businesses, which many of us counted on, are affected one way or another causing much hardship.

In our small area of the northeast kingdom, Concord, VT. we have had a tremendous BIG LOSS, called BARNIES MARKET.

