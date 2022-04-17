I was born in Derby, raised in Island Pond and presently live there on land that was part of my grandfather’s farm. I’m the District 1 Director of the Vermont Electric Cooperative’s Board of Directors and represent 25 towns in this area, including most the towns currently served by the Barton Electric Department.
We’ve been very pleased to help Barton Electric for the last three years when they really needed assistance. However, now it’s time for the Village to decide the future of their electric services. VEC only wants what’s best for the Barton Village and if that means that our bid doesn’t get approved, then we’ll be sorry to say goodbye to so many of our new Barton Electric friends.
When the Barton Trustees asked for sales bids, VEC submitted a very comprehensive offer based on first-hand knowledge of the Barton Electric resources. I’ve heard that the Village got better offers but I have no details. What I do know is that the VEC’s bid will more than pay the Electric Department’s entire debt.
I’ve also heard that some people are comparing VEC rates to Orleans Electric rates, but why would Barton voters imagine that they’d get the Orleans rates? Last summer, the Orleans Electric Manager was quoted in the paper as saying, “If the two departments were to merge, Barton residents would continue to shoulder the weight of Barton Electric’s debt….Once the debt is paid, the two rates will melt together.”.
In VEC’s offer, Barton Electric current rates will remain at their present level for 2 years and then become the same as all other VEC members. According to data collected from the state DPS, VEC residential rates are lower than the statewide average, our commercial rates are about average, and our industrial rates are among the lowest in Vermont.
VEC will do a terrific job for Barton Electric customers. As a non-profit co-op, all revenue goes right back into running the operation to ensure great service and continued reasonable rates. Each year, VEC gives money back to our members and in the past 10 years, we’ve returned more than $9 million.
The Barton Trustees did some exhaustive research into all the bids they received and then voted unanimously to accept the VEC offer…there are good and sufficient reasons why they did that. Have faith in your elected representatives…they only have your best interests in mind.
