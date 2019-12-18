Barton Selectboard
To the Editor:
Barton Selectboard transparency, facts, truthfulness and motives.
For sometime now I have attended Town of Barton Selectboard meetings. My position has been, and continues to be, our elected officials should conduct the business of the Town of Barton in an open, transparent and legal manner in the best interests of the town. Board members should be forthcoming and truthful about their motives and reasoning behind their actions. State Statutes detail minutes of board meetings must include the salient points of those meetings. This needs to happen even when those points are inconvenient or unflattering to individual board members, the board in general or other town officials. If the minutes of a meeting are inaccurate and the press does not accurately report, if at all, on a meeting it becomes most difficult for the public to know what transpires at these meetings. Our Selectboard has a track record of intentionally excluding details from meeting minutes as born out in emails with their clerk and as reported and documented by VTDIGGER. When the Selectboard has not acted transparently or legally, when meeting minutes do not include the salient points, I have called it to their attention with supporting documentation. When individual board members acted with conflicts of interest I filed Conflict of Interest complaints. A conflict of interest arises when there is a direct or indirect personal or financial interest of a public officer or a person or group closely tied with the officer including his or her spouse. In Mr. Croteau’s case these complaints were based on facts contained in the audio and video recordings of board meetings.
On November 5th the Selectboard took up three Conflict of Interest Charges I filed in August against Mr. Croteau, then Board Chair. The third of those charges had to do with meeting minutes not reflecting discussion and action pertaining to the Zoning Administrator, Mrs. Croteau’s, pay request. Specifically on March 26th then board member Ken Salzmann stated he would not sign the Zoning Administrator’s February pay request for what he felt were excessive hours, more than double what was budgeted. The minutes of the meeting make no mention of this significant fact. The conflict of interest is when I multiple times brought this omission to the attention of Mr. Croteau and Mr. Sicard, the other board member at the time, they would not direct the board clerk to correct the minutes thus keeping the pay request issue out of the public eye. Mr. Croteau argued I was splitting hairs, the minutes aren’t required to contain this minutia. At the November 5th meeting Mr. Croteau stated he could not direct the board clerk to correct the minutes, the board has to do that, that Mr. Salzmann did indeed sign the pay request. This is not true. Mr. Sicard signed the pay request. The truth of the matter can be found in the audio and video recordings of the March 26th meeting and subsequent meetings. I also provided by email to the Selectboard Clerk the multiple time points in the March 26th audio recording where Mr. Salzmann repeatedly stated he would not sign the pay request. Mr. Croteau and Mr. Sicard later approved the minutes minus any reference to the ZA pay request.
