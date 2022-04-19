April is National Donate Life Month. More than 100,000 people are waiting for a lifesaving transplant. Another person is added to the national transplant waiting list every nine minutes. Seventeen people die each day while waiting for an organ transplant. You have the power to help by registering to be an organ donor.
Our grandson, Andy, was one of the fortunate ones who received a liver transplant when he was six months old. His donated liver came from an 18-month old boy whose parents made the ultimate unselfish lifesaving decision to donate his organs after he died in an accident. Their donation saved Andy’s life and the lives of several other little ones. Today, Andy is a 17 year old high school honor student, is 6’ 5”, runs cross country, and is on the swim team.
Be a hero and register to be an organ donor when you renew your driver’s license or at RegisterMe.org
