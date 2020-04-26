Be Counted
To the Editor:
The League of Women Voters urges everyone to participate in the 2020 Census, now underway.
The U.S. Constitution requires the federal government count everyone living in the country every 10 years. Every household should complete a census form (either online, by mail, or by phone) by October 31, 2020. Participating in the census is our right and responsibility.
Census data shape the future of our community. Census data determine our political power, representation in congress, and funding for education, transportation, healthcare, and so much more. Key federal programs rely on data and allocations derived from the census, including: • Medicaid, Medicare Part B, SNAP, Highway Planning and Construction, Section 8, Title I Grants, Special Education Grants, CHIP, and Head Start.• Census data are also used for apportionment of Congressional and legislative seats, determining who represents you.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.