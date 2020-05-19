Be Prepared
To the Editor:
What’s the point in getting a higher education (at NVU, or anywhere else), or having children, or making a long-term business investment when the world is collapsing and there is a good chance we are all going to die soon because our so called”President” is insane? Trump and his equally insane administration is driving us toward a war that will kill us all. This will happen if he remains in office, and even if he is removed, he has set his successor, and all Americans, up for a horrendous future. Consider Trump’s failed responses to coronavirus, hurricane Maria, climate change, and international relations, including driving us to an unnecessary war with Iran and China.
Forget about your future plans; learn how to survive, how to start a fire, how to scavenge for food. Take an EMT course. Start gardening. These are the skills you’ll need more than anything else, and if you have children, in spite of dire circumstances, teach them generosity and love for whatever is left of nature and humanity, because generosity is the most important survival skill. The downward spiral has begun. Prepare.
Michael Scanlon
