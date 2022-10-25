The midterm election boils down to sanity versus vanity.
The current federal delegation facing re-election have their feet firmly planted on the ground and those seeking to unseat them have their heads in the clouds. These balloons with painted faces have co-opted all of the available hot air in the state of New Hampshire. The chill you feel in the air is not the turn of the season, but the vacuum of solid thinking rooted in reality. They challenge that by not voting for them you are demoted from the rank of patriot. I have witnessed businesses in Coos giving discounts to those who can prove their patriotic worth, belying anyone who doesn’t wear the Stars and Stripes imprinted on their underwear. This is not the mark of true American exceptionalism, this is the mark of the continued bastardization of the ideals our founding fathers had for this beautiful democratic experiment. An experiment that the extremes on both sides seem to want to dissect like a frog on a peg board and concoct a potion to blow the whole thing up.
This fervor to obtain power over those who do not subscribe to their form of patriotism in lock step, is not what my family fought and died for in war after war under the guise of freedom, only to have it jerked away by the puffed up who have never gotten their feet wet on a school board, a city council, or planning board. Yet, they step on everyone’s ability to live freely in their quest for a taxpayer funded paycheck and high quality healthcare, while their constituents will wallow in a quagmire of want and need. It is time to choose democracy over a pending idiocracy. Be wise, be well, vote.
If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.
Become A Subscriber
A subscription opens up access to all our online content, including: our interactive E-Edition, a full archive of modern stories, exclusive and expanded online offerings, photo galleries from Caledonian-Record journalists, video reports from our media partners, extensive international, national and regional reporting by the Associated Press, and a wide variety of feature content.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.