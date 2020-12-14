Bears and People

To the Editor:

Witt Spiller’s letter published in the C-R on 12/07 is appreciated for its advocacy of human/bear conflict avoidance practices and his plea for compassionate coexistence between these two species.

However, the author appears to make the erroneous assumption or conclusion that the primary reason bears are hunted and killed is as a “public service” to lower the bear population thereby reducing bear conflicts with people (which, by the way, he contends doesn’t really accomplish that goal anyway).

My purpose in writing is not to argue the efficacy of the bear hunt as a mechanism to reduce conflict, but rather to point out that the majority, if not most, bear hunters pursue their craft not as population management but rather as a function of our coexistence, our relationship with wild animals with which we share the Earth.

