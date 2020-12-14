Bears and People

Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
Click below to get free online access as a home delivery subscriber. All you need is to create a user name and password for our website or login to your existing account. Then provide the subscription number from your most recent renewal notice.
If you have trouble or need to verify your subscription number, please call our circulation department at 802-748-8121.
Witt Spiller’s letter published in the C-R on 12/07 is appreciated for its advocacy of human/bear conflict avoidance practices and his plea for compassionate coexistence between these two species.
However, the author appears to make the erroneous assumption or conclusion that the primary reason bears are hunted and killed is as a “public service” to lower the bear population thereby reducing bear conflicts with people (which, by the way, he contends doesn’t really accomplish that goal anyway).
My purpose in writing is not to argue the efficacy of the bear hunt as a mechanism to reduce conflict, but rather to point out that the majority, if not most, bear hunters pursue their craft not as population management but rather as a function of our coexistence, our relationship with wild animals with which we share the Earth.
If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.
Become A Subscriber
A subscription opens up access to all our online content, including: our interactive E-Edition, a full archive of modern stories, exclusive and expanded online offerings, photo galleries from Caledonian-Record journalists, video reports from our media partners, extensive international, national and regional reporting by the Associated Press, and a wide variety of feature content.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.