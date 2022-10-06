Because I Said So!

That’s basically all Ron Pal had to say when I asked him to substantiate his statement that “David Zuckerman wants to make Vermont a Socialist state.” Rather than provide any evidence to support his statement, Ron doubled down by writing, “David Zuckerman wants to make Vermont a Socialist state, and that is a fact…” Apparently, in Ron’s world, if he says something is a fact, then it’s a fact. No evidence required.
Not long ago, Ron wrote, without evidence, that David Zuckerman is “an avowed socialist.” I searched the internet for quite a while and found nothing to support Ron’s statement. Ron, please tell CR readers precisely when David “avowed” that he’s a socialist. Can you support your allegation or were you just blowing smoke?
Ron recently wrote, “Lenin and Stalin went to Marxist schools.” It took all of five minutes on the internet to verify that Ron’s statement was false. I find it troubling that Ron made this statement without bothering to check its validity. Did he just throw out that false statement in an attempt to add weight to the point he was making about higher education? I don’t know, but the lesson for CR readers is that Ron expresses his opinions and offers many statements but rarely bothers to support what he writes with evidence of any kind. Beware!
In another letter Ron wrote, “You got to vote out all these anti-gun Democrats.” As usual, Ron offered no specifics. No names. Ron, tell us specifically who these “anti-gun Democrats” are. Also, please include the time and place when they declared they were “anti-gun.” Stricter gun control is anti-gun violence, not “anti-gun. It seems that Ron is oblivious to the difference.
Ron has written at length about “choices.” As long as he “chooses” to make outrageously false statements in his letters to the CR editor, I “choose” to call him out on every ridiculous statement he makes.
