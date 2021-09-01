Because WE OWE THEM
To the Editor:
I concur with much of Seth King’s letter opposing Islamic immigration from Afghanistan, but I think he overlooked a major point of my argument. I do not favor throwing open America’s gates to everyone who is hungry, oppressed, dissatisfied, or criminal, whether Islamic or otherwise. I want to give Special Immigrant Visas to Afghans who put their lives on the line to aid – and often save the lives of - American soldiers and Marines on the ground in Afghanistan. We owe them, and the best way to repay them is to get them out to safety, opportunity and liberty, before the Taliban, ISIS-K and Al Qaeda find them and murder them and their families.
Seth worries that some may be closet terrorists. I doubt that. If an Afghan is a fanatic soldier of Allah, he now has his own country under fanatic Islamist rule. Why migrate across the ocean to a country run by infidels instead of Salafi Mullahs and Emirs? Stay in Pakhtia and Helmand and rejoice in the blessings of your 8th century culture and beliefs.
These SIV immigrants are pro-American. They already speak English. They want to live in freedom, give us their skills and talents, earn their way, and become Americans. I support them – because WE OWE THEM. As for the others, from Syria, Central America, and Africa etc., I’m sorry that their countries are so unsafe, poverty stricken, and tyrannical, but we don’t owe them, and we must secure our borders to prevent the kind of rampant immigration that Seth points out is ruining much of Europe, and could eventually ruin ours..
John McClaughry
Kirby, Vt.
