Beliefs
To the Editor:
How does one convince another that Donald Trump’s big lie and Republican complicity are a threat to democracy? That our vote is the only tool that we have to thwart autocracy. How does one assure another that there is far less risk in receiving the Covid-19 vaccine than not? That wearing a mask is not a serious threat to our freedoms. How does one persuade another that climate change is upon us, that global warming threatens our existence, and that we will all have to change our way of living to avert catastrophe. That extinction of species is well on its way.
People hold onto their false beliefs even when they are disproven, and showing them the proof can make them dig in their heels even deeper. There is an emotional inclination to defend one’s beliefs and people will search for affirmation of their beliefs. An open internet and other social media allow a person to fall in with the wrong crowd (the conspiracy theorists, for example). People search for an easy answer and it is often easier to deny the facts than to try to understand them. Beliefs are important in that they sometimes lead to hurtful acts such as the Capitol insurrection, but on the other hand, beliefs can lead to wonderful acts of kindness. Importantly, there is no room for facts when our minds are occupied by hatred or fear. We need to examine our beliefs and separate the true from the false. It’s not so easy to do.
G. Richard Dundas
Bennington, Vt.
