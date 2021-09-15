Beloved Vermont
To the Editor:
Today I am writing about our beloved State of Vermont. It will be done in two letters, as I found many interesting facts about our state that I would like to share with the readers of this newspaper.
Vermont, an Indian hunting ground before the white men came, had Abenaki, Mohican and Peacock tribes of the Algonquian Indian families first claiming the region. The powerful New York Iroquois Indians drove them out of the region, but the Algonquians returned during the early 1600’s, and with the help of the French, defeated the Iroquois.
The French explorer, Samuel de Champlain, probably the first white man in what is now Vermont, arrived at Lake Champlain in 1609, and claimed the region for France. The French built Fort St. Anne on Isle de Motto in Lake Champlain in 1666. Jacobus de Warm led British soldiers from Albany, New York, in 1690, to found Fort Chimney Point, west of Middlebury. Vermont’s first permanent white settlement at Fort Dummer, now Brattleboro, was built by Massachusetts settlers to protect the colony’s western settlement from raids by the French and Indians.
The Lake Champlain region became a major battlefield during the French and Indian War (1754-1763). The British gained from the French, control of Vermont, and much of the rest of North America.
When, in 1764, Britain ordered all New Hampshire grantees to surrender their Vermont land, or pay New York for it, the settlers organized a “Green Mountain Boys” military force in 1770, and drove them from Vermont.
When the Revolutionary War began in Massachusetts, Vermonters united, and Ethan Allen and Benedict Arnold, with eighty “Green Mountain Boys,” captured Fort Ticonderoga from the British, in May 1775, but were driven out by the British in 1777, and retreated southward to Hubbardton, where Seth Warner led a rear-guard battle long enough for the rest of the settlers to escape from the British.
The Battle of Bennington, often considered a Vermont battle, on August 16, 1777, was actually fought west of Vermont, in New York. That major battle and the British surrender at Saratoga, New York, ended British land operations in northern colonies.
Although New Hampshire and New York claimed parts of Vermont, on January 15, 1777, Vermont settlers declared the territory, an independent republic, naming it New Connecticut. In July, 1777, Vermont adopted its first constitution, and its present name, Vermont, based on “verts monts,” French for Green Mountains. President George Washington considered sending troops to overthrow the Vermont government, but did not, and Vermont remained an independent republic for fourteen years. After paying New York thirty thousand dollars to settle its dispute, and New Hampshire giving up its claim on Vermont, relations improved, and Vermont was admitted as the fourteenth state of the union on March 4, 1791.
During the civil war (1861-1865) thirty-four thousand Vermonters served with the Union forces. in the most northern land action of the war, in 1864, twenty-two confederate soldiers raided St. Albans banks and fled to Canada with about one hundred eight thousand dollars.
During the war of 1812, Vermont volunteers fought the British in the battles of Chippewa, Lundy’s Lane and Plattsburgh.
Vermonters saw action in both, World War I and World War II, Korean and Vietnam wars, Persian Gulf and Iraq wars, deployments to Afghanistan, and are ready to serve our nation again when needed. We hope our involvement in this civil war in Syria does not draw our nation into another needless conflict.
George Washington’s words upon leaving the Presidency after his second term in office, “Beware the wiles of foreign influence” need to be heeded by our present-day national leaders, including the executive and legislative branches of our government!
Jacob Kokaly
Newport, Vt.
