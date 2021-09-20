Beloved Vermont
To the Editor:
Today, I am finishing my letter about our Beloved State of Vermont, as I wrote in my first letter a few days ago.
During the 1850s, Vermont began a voting record unequaled by any other state, I believe. From the 1850s until the 1960s, Vermonters chose only Republicans in elections of Presidents of the United States, and Governors of the State of Vermont; for U.S. Senators and House of Representatives, Vermonters chose only Republicans between mid-1800s and mid-1900s.
No other state has voted so many times in a row for major candidates of the same political party. Two Vermont Republicans, Chester A. Arthur, in 1881, became the 21st U.S. President, and Calvin Coolidge, in 1923 became the 30th U.S. President. Coolidge gained his presidency when he, as President Warren G. Harding’s Vice President, rose to the position after Harding died in office.
Being shy and quiet in public, Coolidge was considered to be “a typical Vermont conservative.” William H. Meyer, elected to the U.S. House of Representatives, in 1958, became the first Democratic Vermont Congressman since 1858, and Philip H. Huff, Governor of Vermont from 1963 to 1969, was the first Democrat to hold that office since 1854. Vermont’s electoral votes were given to the Republican nominee in every Presidential election from 1856 to 1860. Lyndon B. Johnson received Vermont’s electoral votes in 1964, as the Democratic nominee for President, and Patrick J. Leahy became the first Democrat elected to the U.S. Senate since the early 1880s. Madeleine M. Kunin became the first woman Governor of Vermont, in 1984, and Bill Clinton, the Democratic Presidential candidate, received Vermont’s electoral votes for only the second and third time for his party in the political history of Vermont.
Because of concern to maintain the state’s rural environment, the Vermont legislature, in 1970, passed, “The Environmental Control Law, one of the strictest of its kind, allowing the state to limit major developments that could harm the environment, it has been used to prevent potentially damaging projects.
In a landmark decision, in 1999, the Vermont Supreme Court ordered the state government to offer homosexual couples the same rights and benefits as heterosexual couples. In 2000, Vermont legislators approved a bill for all same-sex couples to enter into a Civil Union, a legal relationship similar to marriage, the first state in the United States to enact such a law.
Primarily an agricultural state from its early days, Vermont had manufacturing during World War II, with its war plants throughout the state, and granite quarries near Barre, which have continued after much of the manufacturing ceased.
Today, Vermont has its agriculture, a large tourist industry with fall foliage, winter snowmobiling, summer home rentals and of course, hunting and fishing throughout the year. Vermont has something for just about everyone who wants to come here to visit, vacation or live. As an Englishman would say, “Bully for Vermont,” which means Vermont is a great place!
Jacob Kokaly
Newport, Vt.
