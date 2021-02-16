Benefits of the Landfill
To the Editor:
As a father of 2 and a grandfather to 4; a north country resident, I have lived here for 59 years. I have learned in order to keep a roof over my head and food on the table, you must learn to do different types of work in the north country.
How important work in the north country is; we can reflect on our history of industries. Thirty years ago I started hauling wood to Berlin,NH the population was 35,000 at that time. All I ever heard when we hauled wood into that mill is that “we don’t need the mill to survive, we can survive on tourism”. So Brown Company sold to James River and another company through the years until the taxes were so high that they closed their doors. The same city that can survive on tourism is now down in population of just over 10,000. They cannot afford to keep schools open; a full staff of police; the highway department needs new equipment; the land they once got taxes on is now a federal prison which is out of their tax base.
Many loggers were put out of work to find new businesses to start. This effected three different states that depended on the Berlin Mill. This is just one mill, not including the Groveton NH mill or the mill in Gilman VT and many others.
Now I hear concerns that the roads are not fit for trucks that drivers cannot make the corners. This to me is a bad reflection on the State of NH that oversees the tractor trailer driving’s school lessons. Are they not training the drivers to turn corners?
There are people in the Town of Dalton that find it hard to figure out if they should eat or pay their taxes on what little money they have. The Town needs an industry to help with the tax base. This would help them with the added costs of equipment for the fire department and highway department as well as added police protection in the town. I feel that the landfill as an industry would benefit not just the town of Dalton but the surrounding towns that depend on their trash which is currently going to the landfill in Bethlehem that is closing soon.
What the new landfill proposal would mean is a lot of people would still be working. Private and public businesses would still be able to stay in business and with this day and age nobody can afford to be out of work.
Eric Pilotte
Dalton, N. H.
