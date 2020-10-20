Benning for Senate

Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
This is an open letter to the citizens of the Caledonia-Orange senatorial district, which includes all of Caledonia County and the six Orange County towns of Orange, Topsham, Newbury, Bradford, Fairlee and West Fairlee. It has been an honor and a privilege to serve as one of your two state senators since 2011. I’d like to explain why I hope you will consider re-electing me to represent you again.
It takes a while, after you are first elected, to be recognized and appreciated by your legislative colleagues before you earn positions of importance within the General Assembly. In my own case I’ve been elected the Senate’s Minority Leader. I chair the standing committee of Senate Institutions, and chair the Joint Committee on Judicial Rules, the Senate Ethics Panel and the Capital Complex Security Committee. I also serve as vice-chair of the Senate Sexual Harassment Panel. I serve on the standing committee of Senate Judiciary, and a number of ad hoc committees. The latter include Senate Rules, Joint Rules, the Joint Legislative Management Committee, Judicial Retention and the Legislative Committee on Administrative Rules. I am a former chair of Vermont’s Human Rights Commission and have served as Moderator of the Town of Lyndon for almost ten years. I am a practicing trial lawyer who has practiced in both federal and state courts for almost 37 years.
Why is the above important? With the 2020 Census now being taken, the next legislature will go through the process of redrawing legislative district lines. If the population has shifted the way some predict, there will be great pressure to decrease the number of legislative seats available to northeastern Vermont. Rebuffing those attempts will require strong and respected voices within the General Assembly. I believe I have earned that respect.
