Benning or Thayer

After the last few, politically tumultuous years, perhaps it’s time for a for a real change. If you are a fiscally conservative republican, you have to be discouraged watching, and listening to the people who ran as a “representative” of the people who sent them to Montpelier.
I read the opinions Mr Benning wrote about his party leaders, and those who supported the policies of the former president, and his barely disguised disgust of the Vermonters who went to DC in support of the former administration, and demand real election transparency. These opinion pieces are readily found on line. That there were nut job, extremists there, no doubt. The vast majority were just pent up angry voices who wanted real, open to the public, answers on the election. Right or wrong, they had that right. I’ve no sympathy for those who broke the law, or damaged property.
My point is, if you run as a Republican in the primary, you should represent the people who you ask to support you. If the party no longer reflects your values, become an independent. I can respect that. I’ve no faith Joe Benning is that republican voice, or that anything would change for the better it he is elected. I’m tired of the ” good ole boys” in Montpelier . Not that a Republican vote matters much in VT, but My vote is for Mr. Thayer
